Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre (BMWHRC) is a community based, non-profit organisation that offers physical and mental health and wellbeing services as well as women's safety and empowerment services. Health promotion worker Cherie Brandon says: "We know from research, that women experience poorer health outcomes in many areas of healthcare. We want to make sure that women of all genders, who would not otherwise have access to services, know about our centre and the resources we offer and that they all feel welcome and safe". COVID-19 has been challenging on the sector and community statewide, but BMWHRC has continued to deliver medical and allied health appointments, as well as counselling and group activities. This year, the centre wants to focus on increasing access to essential services. There are now two doctors and a registered nurse offering weekly appointments and an additional day of remedial massage and counselling services has been added and is on offer to women across the Blue Mountains and Lithgow. Artspace has expanded in response to demand and a new study hub will be offered on a weekly basis to help students who might need access to data, equipment and a safe and welcoming space to study. Centre manager Gina Vizza said they were looking forward to opening the garden from February and offering a space for women to sit, have a cuppa, read a book, access the internet or use a computer and printer. "We are also providing access to laundry facilities and a shower and want women of all genders and backgrounds to know that the centre is here for them: it is their centre," she said. Ms Vizza said there has been a lot going on at the centre over the last six months. "We have been going through an upgrade with a new IT system, a new phone system and a new, user-friendly website," she said. "Ailie Banks, an illustrator and the centre's prevention of violence worker, is building the website. "She has already seen increased engagement and said clients want to be able to book online and have easy access to resources and information about their health and wellbeing. "Unfortunately, demand is far greater than our capacity and so we are working with government representatives at state and federal levels to argue for increased funding and access to services for women of all genders in the Mountains." You will find the centre at 124 Lurline Street, Katoomba. For more information about services or to support the centre, you can contact Gina Vizza at manager@bmwhrc.org or the website www.bmwhrc.org

Centre offers welcoming space to all Blue Mountains women

For more information about services or to support the centre, you can contact Gina Vizza at manager@bmwhrc.org or the website www.bmwhrc.org