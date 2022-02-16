blue mountains, austen quarry hy tec, camsons transport, road base, bushfire recovery, community

Kindness and generosity prevailed recently when three truckloads of road base were delivered to the bushfire impacted communities of Bell, Mt Wilson and Mt Irvine. The generous donation from Austen Quarry Hy-Tec in Hartley and Camsons transport will enable residents to regain safe access to their properties and support the repair of significant damage following the 2019 black summer bushfires and the extreme storm weather event experienced in March 2021. When Austen Quarry and family-owned Camsons heard of the ongoing difficulties and significant losses experienced by residents directly impacted by the bushfires, they swiftly co-ordinated the delivery of road base to the communities. Camsons' customer and operations manager Kane Sultana and Hy-Tec's Austen Quarry Manager Craig McDonald expressed their pleasure in being able to support the community and help where they could. Blue Mountains Council's community recovery officer Rebecca Evers said recipients of the road base greatly appreciated the contribution by the two companies. For one resident in particular, safe access to his property now means that he can start to rebuild his home after losing his entire property in the bushfires. The impact from the black summer bushfires on properties within the Blue Mountains Local Government Area resulted in 22 homes being destroyed and significant damage to many other homes and properties. The impact on the environment is extensive with the fires having damaged an estimated 80 per cent of the World Heritage Area. "The significant fallout from the bushfires continues to be felt across the community, environment and economy," Ms Evers said. "Social, environmental and economic recovery in the Blue Mountains Local Government Area is ongoing. :The Camsons/Austen Quarry Hy-Tec donation is a wonderful example of generosity and community resilience. "Such examples lift the human spirit in times of adversity." Resilience NSW is a NSW Government initiative aimed at helping communities rebuild and recover.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/7727b0c2-3beb-45dc-b222-b6540c6d6e67.jpg/r0_800_2400_2156_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kind gesture of road base donation creates safe access for all in Blue Mountains

GENEROUS DONATION: The delivery of road base will make a huge difference to the bushfire-affected communities in the Blue Mountains. Kindness and generosity prevailed recently when three truckloads of road base were delivered to the bushfire impacted communities of Bell, Mt Wilson and Mt Irvine. The generous donation from Austen Quarry Hy-Tec in Hartley and Camsons transport will enable residents to regain safe access to their properties and support the repair of significant damage following the 2019 black summer bushfires and the extreme storm weather event experienced in March 2021. When Austen Quarry and family-owned Camsons heard of the ongoing difficulties and significant losses experienced by residents directly impacted by the bushfires, they swiftly co-ordinated the delivery of road base to the communities. Camsons' customer and operations manager Kane Sultana and Hy-Tec's Austen Quarry Manager Craig McDonald expressed their pleasure in being able to support the community and help where they could. Blue Mountains Council's community recovery officer Rebecca Evers said recipients of the road base greatly appreciated the contribution by the two companies. For one resident in particular, safe access to his property now means that he can start to rebuild his home after losing his entire property in the bushfires. The impact from the black summer bushfires on properties within the Blue Mountains Local Government Area resulted in 22 homes being destroyed and significant damage to many other homes and properties. The impact on the environment is extensive with the fires having damaged an estimated 80 per cent of the World Heritage Area. "The significant fallout from the bushfires continues to be felt across the community, environment and economy," Ms Evers said. "Social, environmental and economic recovery in the Blue Mountains Local Government Area is ongoing. :The Camsons/Austen Quarry Hy-Tec donation is a wonderful example of generosity and community resilience. "Such examples lift the human spirit in times of adversity." Resilience NSW is a NSW Government initiative aimed at helping communities rebuild and recover. SHARE