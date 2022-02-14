news, local-news,

An ambitious plan to move power lines in Lurline Street, Katoomba, underground and plant an avenue of trees has taken a big step forward, securing more than $4 million in a grant from the federal government. An excited chairwoman of the Treeline Lurline committee, Jessica Lawn, said the project would "transform a busy thoroughfare into a recreational precinct". Lurline Street is the main route to the Three Sisters from Katoomba station and CBD and is used (in pre-COVID times) by many thousands of visitors every year. It currently has no trees, little shade and very few seats along its more than two-kilometre length. Three years ago, a group was set up to beautify the street, specifically by putting the power lines underground and planting trees. Ms Lawn said not only would a treelined Lurline be more beautiful, "the environmental benefits of creating a much needed urban canopy are numerous, including increased biodiversity, stormwater harvesting, providing shade in turn reducing energy consumption and offering respite, traffic calming, urban cooling, increasing habitat and wildlife corridors and improving air quality". An equally delighted president of the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community, Mark Jarvis, said: "Treeline Lurline will set the benchmark for improvements, beautification and building cultural tourism in Katoomba and the Blue Mountains." He thanked all the local volunteers who have spent years working on the project. Liberal Senator Marise Payne, who announced the funding on February 14 under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants scheme, said: "Breathing new life into Lurline Street, the gateway to our iconic Three Sisters, will reinforce the Blue Mountains' strong reputation as a tourism destination. "Securing federal funding for these types of large-scale infrastructure projects is important because they support a large variety of local jobs before, during and after the construction phase. "This important funding support from the Morrison government is in addition to the more than $42 million invested directly into the Blue Mountains LGA in economic and financial support, and over $6 million for environmental recovery, during and after the 2019-20 bushfires." Macquarie Liberal candidate, Sarah Richards, also welcomed the funding. "I've worked with our community to advocate for this project, and I would like to thank Senator Marise Payne for her unwavering commitment and support," she said. "The leadership of Mark Jarvis and former Greens Councillor Kerry Brown has also been instrumental to this important outcome... Now it's time for Blue Mountains Council to engage with the Chamber of Commerce and get this moving." But Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said the announcement of successful applicants under Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants, like the Treeline Lurline project, followed sustained pressure by Labor for urgent action. "This was a fight for funding that I took to the federal government while the smoke was still clearing in January 2020," said Ms Templeman. "But let's be clear; the community was due to hear the outcome of these grants in December last year, which even then was too late, but the further delay in the timing of this announcement looks awfully like they're turning bushfire recovery into an election sweetener. "Our community would find it absolutely appalling if an event as traumatic as the Black Summer bushfires was being politicised by the Morrison Government. "It has been extreme hard work that's got this over the line - from community groups and not-for-profit organisations writing grants applications, and they will welcome knowing who has and hasn't been successful." State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle called out the Liberals' record on delivering grant funding at both state and federal level. "Given the systemic rorting and politicisation of grants schemes by the federal and state Liberal governments, I would like to see this grant funding delivered in an independent, equitable and apolitical manner, and I'd like the ministers and their press secretaries to stay in Canberra whilst that occurs," she said. Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill also pointed to the Liberals' record on providing funding to the region in the past. "I welcome this announcement and it is a far cry from what we experienced before when, in previous announcements, Blue Mountains was completely overlooked and the funding went mostly to Coalition seats," he said. The Katoomba chamber will receive the money to start work with Blue Mountains council, businesses and the community to prepare for the makeover. As well as replacing the overhead power lines with trees, plans include active transport links, street art and furniture.

