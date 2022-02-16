thornton & blake, porter's paints, volvox paint, blue mountains

Many decorating jobs require more than traditional paints can offer and sophisticated colours and textures can make such a difference. And many people want to avoid the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in paint solvents that contribute to atmospheric pollution and degradation of the ozone layer. Thornton & Blake is proud to be the Blue Mountains stockist for Porter's and Volvox paints - two speciality brands that not only offer unique colour ranges and finishes but are also designed to minimise their impact on the environment. Innovation, tradition and a commitment to quality have all played a part in the development of the Porter's range of paints and finishes, from modern interior and exterior wall paints to traditional lime and cement-based products, unique reactive metallic finishes and many more. The beautifully rich colours of Porter's Paints cannot be copied or matched due to their unique tinting system. All Porter's paints are formulated and manufactured with user health and the environment in mind. Volvox offers a wide range of specialty paints for interior and exterior use including Clay Decor, Dispersion Paint and Pro-Aqua Enamel, as well as floor sealer, wood oil and varnish. Their unique finishes and range of more than 60 stunning colours will make your home stand out from the crowd. And all Volvox Products are made according to building biology guidelines. Volvox products aim to never pollute the ecological system or release gases into the air, which are detrimental to our health and wellbeing. They are low impact, with recipes based on naturally occurring substances that do not cause harm during the production process and continue to be harmless from application to drying on your beautifully finished surface. Volvox paints are something special, perfectly formulated to create a great environment in your home. A spokesman for Thornton & Blake said Volox paints are a highly technical solution for withstanding ageing, weather and the duress of modern lifestyles, as well as being a return to an easier time. Volvox Paints and Wood Oils are designed to retain the vapour permeability of your wall or surface.

Breathe in the bold colours of these safe, stunning paints

