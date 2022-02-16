blue mountains, penrith anglican college, christian education, schools, open days

Penrith Anglican College provides high quality, affordable Christian education from pre-kindergarten to Year 12. Located at the foot of the Blue Mountains, in the semi-rural suburb of Orchard Hills, the College is in an exciting time of growth. Set on 48 acres, there is plenty of space to play, and room for the planned expansion of the College's facilities over the next few years. Principal Felicity Grima said at the heart of a Penrith Anglican College education is developing every student's character and instilling in them the core values of compassion, integrity, courage, humility and perseverance. "Our students repeatedly achieve academic results at the end of Year 12 that are exceptional," Mrs Grima said. "We're proud of these achievements; however, we're equally proud of the strength of character our students develop during their time at the College. "We intentionally seek to build and nurture our students' character in the areas we value through all that we do." A broad range of academic, co-curricular and service opportunities are on offer. The pre-kindergarten program is based on the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) and is also in line with the Early Years Learning Framework. The program has been designed to thoroughly prepare children for kindergarten the following year. The primary school has a strong focus on literacy, numeracy and critical thinking skills which form the building blocks for students to succeed in the later years. The College also recognises the importance of creativity, and teachers collaboratively plan learning opportunities that meet the individual needs of the students. The secondary school provides a program which prepares students to go into the world with confidence and experience, preparing them to thrive in a changing world. "Through the breadth of curriculum options and a diverse range of co-curricular opportunities, together with our experienced and nurturing staff, we teach our students to learn how to learn, preparing them to excel in their chosen fields and to make a difference for Christ in their communities," Mrs Grima said. The College has an inclusive enrolment policy, welcoming families of any religious or cultural background. You can book in for a discovery tour to learn more. Go to www.penrith.nsw.edu.au.

Penrith college offers room to grow and build character

