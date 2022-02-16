kindlehill, blue mountains, education

School is back and the staff at Kindlehill wants to thank their school community for coming through such a difficult year. What's going to warm us, fill us up and restore us after this once-in-a-lifetime event? This summer term heralds the return of camps and outdoor education at Kindlehill. Students will be heading outside with a focus on working together, team building and getting back to nature. While primary classes will be heading to the beach at Jervis Bay and camping at Dunns Swamp, high school classes will be either canoeing in Kangaroo Valley or travelling around NSW on a two-week geography camp. This year the school is also excited to be able to plan for live performances, including drama and music. At Kindlehill, every child from Class 3 learns an instrument, and in high school there is a jazz group and guitar ensemble. Showcasing their talents in our upgraded Performance Space, primary school students will be writing and performing their own plays, while high school will develop work during drama lessons. Public art exhibitions have also returned, and several students have artworks currently on display at the Cultural Centre's annual "Blue Mountains Portraits" show in Katoomba. In 2021, Kindlehill turned 21, and to celebrate this milestone, a book about the history of the school was released. Kindling the Light follows the journey of the school since opening in 2000, with interviews and photographs of school community members who have been involved along the way. Copies can be purchased by contacting the school. Last year the school also commissioned a short film to introduce it to the wider community. Now available to view on the website, it includes interviews with students and beautiful footage of a day in the life of Kindlehill. In 2022, the theme of restoration will be central for school learning and community engagement. Everyone from kindergarten to Class 10 will be focused on restoring the school's small water cycle and there will be practical projects from scientific experiments and artistic experiences to gardening.

Kindlehill students are keen to head outdoors

BACK TO NATURE: Students take part in the Kindlehill water crossing initiative. School is back and the staff at Kindlehill wants to thank their school community for coming through such a difficult year.

Last year the school also commissioned a short film to introduce it to the wider community. Now available to view on the website, it includes interviews with students and beautiful footage of a day in the life of Kindlehill. In 2022, the theme of restoration will be central for school learning and community engagement. Everyone from kindergarten to Class 10 will be focused on restoring the school's small water cycle and there will be practical projects from scientific experiments and artistic experiences to gardening.