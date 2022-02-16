korowal school, blue mountains, open dialogue, professor niels buus, active listening

It is rare to be able to dedicate a block of time for all staff to come together in a school, especially when unpredictable events force last minute changes. Nevertheless, Korowal School put five days aside at the start of this year for whole staff training, and believe they are richer for the shared experiences. Assisted by The Open Dialogue Centre in Sydney, Korowal engaged in Open Dialogue training. This was led by Professor Niels Buus, previously of Sydney University and now of Monash University. Alongside Professor Buus were Sarah Farrell-Whelan and Lisa Clement, both of whom completed their Masters in Open Dialogue under Professor Buus and work at Korowal, and Andrea McLaughlan, a researcher from University of Sydney. Ms Farrell Whelan has been practicing Open Dialogue within the wellbeing program at Korowal for three years. Through network Meetings, she brings people together. "We invite people to talk and to listen. We place the student's voice in the centre of their social network, including parents, carers, peers and teachers, all of whom are part of the decision-making process," says principal Barb Fitzgerald. Features of Open Dialogue Practices include open questioning, coming from a not-knowing position and appreciative listening. The process also allows time for feedback and reflection, and slows down the rush towards a solution. "We are genuinely interested in the people gathered, and we provide space for responsiveness. We're committed to providing opportunities so that young people feel heard and grow in confidence," Ms Fitzgerald said. Dialogue sits at the centre of the Korowal Oracy Program, initiated in 2019. Open Dialogue is consistently exercised within meetings and classrooms. Learning 'to talk' and 'through talk' is the essence of oracy. Teachers now include more student talk across classes. They share ideas and thoughts, and together, refine their thinking and expand their learning. It is a gradual and layered process, accommodating the shyest through to the most outgoing students. According to the staff, the Open Dialogue training was intense and satisfying. "Now we put on the training wheels and begin to exercise our skill," Ms Fitzgerald "Even amidst the current uncertainty we have created a new and exciting way of being at Korowal."

Keeping an open dialogue is key as Korowal teachers take on new skills

