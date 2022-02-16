blue mountains, la salle academy, hsc, atar, education

Without a doubt, 2021 brought with it many challenges for all students in Year 12. They worked very hard to complete their Higher School Certificate during the year. Despite unprecedented challenges, disruptions, lockdowns and online remote learning during two years of a pandemic, the release of HSC results and ATAR scores brought a sense of relief and celebration for La Salle Academy and their 20 Year 12 students. By the time students received notification of their achievements, nearly all who applied for university places had received early entry offers to the courses of their choice. The remaining students had accepted offers of employment and/or made plans to study at TAFE or other trade facilities. School Dux for 2021 was Caleb Fardell, who received an ATAR of 92.35. His program of study was Biology, English Advanced, Industrial Technology, Legal Studies, Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1 and Studies of Religion 1. Caleb has accepted an offer to study Medicine at Newcastle University. He was acknowledged for his achievements at the Diocese of Bathurst HSC Awards night on Monday. In addition to Caleb's achievements, the cohort collectively achieved pleasing results across all subjects studied. Eighteen percent of all student HSC marks were either placed in Band 5 or 6. In their farewell speech to the school community in 2021, school captains Elissa Marshall and William Commins stated: "This was our journey, it was definitely original! On behalf of Year 12, 2021, we thank everyone who was a part of it. "We would like to thank Ms Smith, Ms Hughes and Mrs Wright for leading us throughout our La Salle journey. We would like to extend this thanks to our Stage Co-ordinators Mr Gibson, Mrs Holgate and Mrs Hicks who took care of our wellbeing and made sure we got through each day. "And finally we would like to thank every teacher, especially our Year 12 teachers, who got us through the never-ending last year of school." La Salle Academy would like to congratulate all Year 12 students for their determination and perrsistence.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/e1be91be-8dfe-4cbc-a3e3-cf1424d328a0.JPG/r3_275_5373_3309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

La Salle Year 12 students get top marks for persistence

TOUGH STUFF: The Year 12 students of La Salle Academy demonstrated determination and resilience to successfully complete the HSC in 2021. Without a doubt, 2021 brought with it many challenges for all students in Year 12.

They worked very hard to complete their Higher School Certificate during the year.

Despite unprecedented challenges, disruptions, lockdowns and online remote learning during two years of a pandemic, the release of HSC results and ATAR scores brought a sense of relief and celebration for La Salle Academy and their 20 Year 12 students.

By the time students received notification of their achievements, nearly all who applied for university places had received early entry offers to the courses of their choice. The remaining students had accepted offers of employment and/or made plans to study at TAFE or other trade facilities. School Dux for 2021 was Caleb Fardell, who received an ATAR of 92.35. His program of study was Biology, English Advanced, Industrial Technology, Legal Studies, Mathematics Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1 and Studies of Religion 1. Caleb has accepted an offer to study Medicine at Newcastle University. He was acknowledged for his achievements at the Diocese of Bathurst HSC Awards night on Monday. In addition to Caleb's achievements, the cohort collectively achieved pleasing results across all subjects studied. Eighteen percent of all student HSC marks were either placed in Band 5 or 6. In their farewell speech to the school community in 2021, school captains Elissa Marshall and William Commins stated: "This was our journey, it was definitely original! On behalf of Year 12, 2021, we thank everyone who was a part of it.

"We would like to thank Ms Smith, Ms Hughes and Mrs Wright for leading us throughout our La Salle journey. We would like to extend this thanks to our Stage Co-ordinators Mr Gibson, Mrs Holgate and Mrs Hicks who took care of our wellbeing and made sure we got through each day.

"And finally we would like to thank every teacher, especially our Year 12 teachers, who got us through the never-ending last year of school."

La Salle Academy would like to congratulate all Year 12 students for their determination and perrsistence. SHARE