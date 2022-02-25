news, local-news, rugby union, Blue Mountains, Italy, sport

A former player for Blue Mountains Rugby has seen his career go to the next level on the other side of the world, after a call-up to the Italy under-20s team. Nineteen-year-old Federico 'Freddy' Cuminetti spent a season playing with the Mountain Goats in 2019, when he made a big impression on everyone. "Freddy came to us for a year in Australia where we were fortunate to witness his brilliance first-hand, playing for both our colts and firsts, including in the top side's semi-final win against Mosman," said Blue Mountains Rugby in a statement. Cuminetti, a fullback or winger, currently plays his rugby for Rugby Lions Piacenza in Italy's Super 10 competition, the country's highest level of domestic rugby. Italy is a Tier One rugby nation that competes in the Under-20s Six Nations Rugby Championship. Italy recently achieved a shock 6-0 win over England in the tournament - though Cuminetti did not feature in the game. Blue Mountains Rugby, based in Lapstone, are in the swing of pre-season training, with a number of trial games fast approaching. The club are on the look-out for new recruits and are particularly interested in any colts (aged 21 or younger) who may be interested in joining. Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, colts registration is free. For more information visit https://www.bluemountains.rugby.net.au/

