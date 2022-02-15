Nurses and midwives hold Springwood rally to call for safe staffing levels

news, local-news,

Nurses and midwives have rallied in Springwood's town square today (February 15) as part of a statewide strike to highlight the government's refusal to negotiate on safe staffing. Thousands of NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members are taking part in more than 20 rallies around the state. NSWNMA General Secretary, Brett Holmes, said members had reached the end of their goodwill and were desperate for the government to listen to their pleas for nurse-to-patient ratios. "Our members are calling for commitment from the Premier that there will be enough nurses and midwives on every shift. Nurses and midwives have signalled how fed up they are with the NSW government for ignoring the need for nurse-to-patient ratios, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria," said Mr Holmes. "The staffing crisis in health won't simply go away on its own. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the failings of our health system. What we're asking for is not unreasonable. Nurse-to-patient ratios do save lives and result in better patient outcomes." Nursing staff from Nepean, Springwood and Katoomba hospitals attended the rally, as well as primary care community nurses. They were greeted with honks of support from motorists in Macquarie Road as well as cheers from shoppers. Local primary care and community health branch president of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, Kristine Ross, said the support from the public was gratifying. "We have always felt that we are much appreciated by the community but it's really good to actually see that... It's really good to be out here getting the honks and the claps." She said nurses simply want safe staffing ratios. "We want to be able to provide safe care for our patients and clients. We are fighting for the ratios to provide that." Sarah Troy, community midwife at Lithgow Community Health Centre, said: "During a pandemic, people think of the stress that is going on in hospitals because that is the most obvious, but here in primary and community nursing we face a lot of stress because of the pandemic as well... During the lockdowns we were unable to access women and families that had just given birth. There were so many families that were left unsupported because of this." They Springwood rally started at 10am and finished at noon. The statewide strike is in defiance of an 11th hour ruling by the state's Industrial Relations Commission which on Monday ordered the union to refrain from any industrial action. Health Minister Brad Hazzard met with the union on Monday in an attempt to avert the action over nurse-to-patient ratios and pay and said he's disappointed the strike is proceeding. "It's unfortunate ... there's been all sorts of efforts to try and work our way through their principal issues," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Tuesday. - with AAP

Nurses and midwives hold Springwood rally to call for safe staffing levels