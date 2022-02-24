news, local-news, katoomba, blue mountains, blue mountains climbing school, wentworth falls TAFE, hugh ward, hugh sutherland

Most days adventure guide Hugh Sutherland enjoys experiences that would leave many others completely terrified. As one of the Mountains' most senior climbing instructors, he has scaled many heady heights taking the young, the older and even those with a disability, to their limits on cliff faces. But this month the 30-year-old from Katoomba had a very different experience - when he was recognised as the the Young Achiever at the NSW Tourism Awards on February 3. He works for the Blue Mountains Climbing School and was nominated by them. "We (probably our whole community) are pretty proud of him, and it's some good news for the Mountains," BMCS co-owner Hugh Ward said. Mr Ward said Hugh had already achieved leadership status, not just as a leader in adventure tourism, but as a leader in change for the better". "For more than 10 years, he guided countless adventures and now, moving into instructional roles, he is instilling high standards of skill and ethics into our next generation. "He volunteers countless hours outside of his work commitments for the betterment of the industry, ... as a state representative and course coordinator of the Australian Climbing Instructors Association." Hugh has led a collective industry discussion to improve broader outdoor industry issues at a state and national level, compiling research and evidence to assist in improving pay and conditions, compliance of laws and regulations, risk assessment and environmental management. "He is a credit to himself, the Blue Mountains and the outdoor adventure industry," Mr Ward said. The Young Achiever Award recognises an individual under 35 years of age, whose work in the tourism industry contributes to the development of a vibrant, professional industry. Mr Sutherland said he loves his "fantastic job and 'office'" and hoped publicity associated with the award would "help bring people to the Mountains and check out some of our amazing adventures". "For me winning was really recognition for the whole adventure tourism industry. I would not be in the position I am today without help from many people who have mentored and supported me." "Spending my days on a cliff or in a canyon, with people who are keen to be there, is really special. The other guides and the community they create make it really enjoyable to head to work each day." In recent years he had helped wheelchair bound clients experience a "Tyrolean traverse" - which involves being attached by harness to a tensioned rope and then the participant can pull themselves across a canyon, river or cliff. "A few years ago guide, Alex Forwell and I were asked to set up a Tyrolean traverse that could accommodate someone in a wheelchair. This presented many challenges, however we were able to find the right location where the client was able roll their chair up to the cliff edge and onto the traverse. They were then able to pull themselves across. At this particular site after they were finished ... we were able to lower them down onto a lower road and back into their wheelchair." Mr Sutherland has more recently had instructional roles guiding the next generation. He has lived in the Mountains since 2010 and completed his Outdoor Recreation certificates at Wentworth Falls TAFE. He now teaches those courses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/82f986cc-066b-4dc3-afba-798c755ff3f5.jpg/r4_0_2567_1448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg