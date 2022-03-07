news, local-news, bullaburra

It's been two long years for Bullaburra residents since the Red Gum Park Bridge was damaged beyond repair. It was one of a number of sites - like the Charles Darwin Walk and Leura Cascades - battered in torrential flooding in the Mountains. That once-in-50-year rainfall event caused irreversible damage to the footings and structural elements of the footbridge. During that flooding event and the previous 2019-2020 fires, more than 330 visitor facility assets, including footbridges, boardwalks, tracks and stairs were damaged. Recently re-elected Ward 2 Cr Romola Hollywood was happy to report the popular through-track has now been restored. Cr Hollywood put in a request on behalf of residents to ensure that the bridge on the south side of the village in Boronia Road was rebuilt. But further flooding a year later delayed the process, as well as issues with insurance and problems with failings of the Roads and Maritime Services detention basin upstream, she said. She said it was important to get the trail back in action. "It's a really dangerous crossing over a creek with lots of slippery brown moss right at the top of a waterfall that has a really steep drop. "We know these trails are even more important, when we are staying closer to home but still need to exercise and enjoy the benefits of the open air and bushwalking," she said Resident Lou Pravdacich was worried Bullaburra might just get forgotten. "It's felt like a long time waiting for the bridge to be repaired, especially with the COVID lockdowns when we have really wanted to take advantage of this local walk with our children. But it's been worth the wait. The bridge looks really well built and will last for generations." Trent Sandford added he appreciated the support from Cr Hollywood. Council had a design and planned for the rebuild last year, but then the repeat flooding event caused the bank to begin to collapse. Council CEO Rosemary Dillon said council has had "an unprecedented and unforeseen backlog of infrastructure renewal and repairs". And while the storms were declared a natural disaster, only essential public infrastructure was covered under natural disaster funding - not bushland walking track and fire trail assets, she added. The bridge is immediately downstream of the Bullaburra swamp that suffered significant deterioration in recent years from excessive highway stormwater run-off. Council has also been negotiating with the RMS to repair the damage and mitigate future impacts. Mayor Mark Greenhill said "destabilisation of the bank was beyond council's control and it meant a revision of the bridge design to ensure both public safety and the longevity of the bridge". Cr Hollywood said "regrettably, this kind of damage to our local infrastructure will become more common as we experience more frequent and extreme weather events. That's why we need concerted national action on climate change." Newly elected Cr Claire West added "after much advocacy from local residents, I know our community will be thrilled to be able to access Red Gum Park from Boronia Road again". Council paid $72,000 to replace the footbridge at Red Gum Park - under the local walking track program. Leura Cascades has been partially reopened and the Charles Darwin Walk has received funding to reopen.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/d7ea47fa-1f2d-4d3e-8781-304f51ffea33.jpeg/r3_119_1277_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg