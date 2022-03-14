news, local-news, Katoomba Devils, rugby league, sport

Rugby league outfit the Katoomba Devils are gearing up for a landmark 2022 season, with the club fielding an A Grade side for the first time in seven years. Coach Scott Webb has been overseeing seniors training since November, and numbers have been encouraging, with 23 or more players preparing for the Devils' return to the highest level. "It's great to see this team start the season, and especially the enthusiasm for each other to train and get fit for the season ahead," said club president Brad Howell. A motivation for the club to relaunch A Grade has been to compete in the Jan Cameron Trophy, a new competition named for a stalwart of Mountains rugby league who died in 2014. "Joe Cameron, Jan's grandson, is playing in the team and has played a big part in getting the season underway," said Howell. Howell puts the absence of an A Grade team down to lack of numbers and interest over the years - something which, happily, has now changed. "The Upper Mountains used to have one A Grade team between the two Upper Mountains clubs in Katoomba or Blackheath. Players typically migrated to one club based on which comp they wanted to play in." The Devils' season begins on the weekend of April 2-3. The club are also recruiting at junior levels - for information phone Tara on 0400822604.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/af9426fb-f758-49fe-8fb2-bd4418df5434.jpeg/r691_609_3910_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg