St Columba's plan to ditch demountables

Eight demountable classrooms are set to be demolished at St Columba's College, Springwood, to make way for a permanent, fit-for-purpose two-storey wing. The project, valued at nearly $20 million, is outlined in a development application recently on public exhibition with council. Under the plans, the demountables (added between 1934 and 2004), one basketball court and 12 trees will be removed and replaced with a new two-storey classroom building comprising creative hub on the ground floor and teaching rooms plus breakout areas upstairs. The downstairs hub includes three art rooms and two kiln rooms. It will also have an exhibition space, workshops and storerooms, and an outdoor art space. The architects said it was designed to create a diversity of learning spaces and also to promote students' exposure to nature and the outdoors. "St Columba's Catholic College is committed to providing great facilities to support learning and teaching," said principal Phillip Scollard. "We're looking forward to making these agile and modern learning spaces available for local students." St Columba's was originally a seminary housing young men training for the priesthood. It ran from the 19th century until 1977, after which it opened as the high school. It contains a number of historic buildings, notably the former seminary, now the main building, and the former recreation hall (now drama room). The new building, which will be used by Years 7-9 students, will be north of the former seminary and sunk into the ground to reduce its scale. A heritage report with the DA concluded that it would not adversely affect the historic buildings. St Columba's is surrounded by bush and the architects consulted with the Rural Fire Service to choose a suitable site for the new block.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/f8c4b328-2236-40c1-95c6-c03ae6947c7a.PNG/r17_0_426_231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg