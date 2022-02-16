news, local-news,

The Blue Mountains Branch of the National Trust was one of the stakeholder groups to participate in round table discussions with federal environment minister, Sussan Ley, during her visit last week to the Mountains. Branch chairman, Rod Stowe, said the National Trust appreciated the opportunity to raise a number of local issues with the minister. "Matters canvassed during discussions with stakeholders included potential threats to the ongoing integrity of the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, bushfire recovery, improving co-ordination between commonwealth and state conservation agencies and Australia's progress towards carbon neutrality," Mr Stowe said. Ms Ley also explained the implications of her earlier announcement to declare the koala an endangered species, suggesting that this could mean the protection of koala habit in the Blue Mountains attracting additional funding. Ms Ley's visit was organised by Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, who thanked round table participants for their candour in raising a broad range of environmental issues that are of concern to the Blue Mountains community.

Susan Ley meeting with National Trust