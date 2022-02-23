news, local-news,

Unaffordable medications are a major pressure on the cost of living in the federal electorate of Macquarie and other marginal seats, meaning it could become a hot button issue in the coming election. New polling on behalf of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia - community pharmacy's peak body - has found 32 per cent of women aged 35-54 in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury struggle to afford medicines. And some 82 per cent of voters in the electorate are concerned about the affordability of healthcare, higher than their concerns for housing affordability [74 per cent] and stagnant wages [71 per cent]. The polling further found more than a quarter of voters in Macquarie have found it difficult to afford Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme [PBS] medicines and 19 per cent of voters said they were unable to purchase PBS medicines. Priceline Pharmacy Springwood pharmacist and owner Viren Kamboj is concerned. "Dealing with the COVID pandemic, people have lost jobs ... are struggling to pay for essential medicines. If they are not on any entitlements from the government, like Centrelink, they have to pay full price, and if is a family and the kids are sick too, it all adds up. "If we are living in normal circumstances with a job, the minor [inflation] rise [of medicines] does not usually affect them, but in tough times, like what we are going through, every single dollar affects them." He said while he appreciated the government had "done a lot in other ways, if the government could have given those who had lost jobs a temporary concession card to subsidise their medication, that would have helped." The 15 minute survey was conducted by independent research firm, Insightfully, took part in 15 marginal Federal electorates over January this year. The same size in Macquarie was 134 voters. The PBS co-payment for medicines automatically rose on January 1, putting the patient contribution on track to hit almost $50 by the end of the decade. The co-payment for general patients has doubled since 2000 and according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures, more than 900,000 Australians delayed or didn't get a script filled in 2019-20 due to cost. The National President of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, Professor Trent Twomey, said many Australians are finding it harder to afford essential medicines. "As community pharmacists, we are raising the alarm. When medicines become unaffordable, it means there is no real universal access to the PBS - the foundation of our health system. "This is disproportionately affecting women. I see mothers in my pharmacy forced to choose which child gets the medicines prescribed by the doctor or not filling their own scripts because there's nothing left in the budget."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/1070a40a-c15f-412c-b9d7-818964baa435.jpg/r10_209_4070_2503_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg