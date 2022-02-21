news, local-news, lincolns rock, wentworth falls, blue mountains, cr romola hollywood, mark greenhill, blue mountains council

A group of concerned residents living near the popular Lincoln's Rock have asked Blue Mountains Council to find ways to make the area safer by reducing the speed limit and building a footpath. Named after the famous mountaineer, the late Lincoln Hall, Lincoln's Rock has been the victim of Instagram and TV success and council has been battling to manage its popularity for years. In recent years council installed a number of measures, including banning large coaches from travelling down Hordern Road, creating a new car park, better parking signage and closing off the southern end of Little Switzerland Drive. But the residents have always said there was more to be done. Local mum Cassandra Au is leading the push to combat speeding on Hordern Road and said a footpath needs to be installed urgently to improve pedestrian safety. She started a community petition in November, which has garnered 120 plus signatures, calling for traffic calming measures, reduced speed zones, increased surveillance to reduce anti-social behaviour and better rubbish collection. The petition has called on the incoming council to prepare a report to canvas council's short and long-term plans for the ongoing management and protection of this internationally significant site. "The new carpark is not enough," Ms Au said. "Council has a duty of care. I walk my dog and push my baby in a pram on this road. I cannot count the number of times we have almost been clipped by a speeding car." Residents are worried about the increased bushfire risk. In 2015, a fire that that started at Lincoln's Rock burnt 30 hectares and threatened homes on Hordern Road, Coronation Road, Queen Elizabeth Drive and Tableland Road. Resident Kieran Mahony said: "Council needs to do more to combat anti-social behaviour at the rock. We do not want a repeat of 2015." He said issues with the road were "a disaster waiting to happen". Ms Au said they have had to contend with illegal campfires, and illegal fireworks. "Council has a responsibility and duty of care to increase surveillance at Lincolns Rock to deter anti-social behaviour," Ms Au added. Debbie Hodson is a mother of two young boys and said "this year alone I've nearly been taken out three times: "We feel that visitors have been catered for with the new car park, but us locals have been forgotten - yet we are the ones who live here, use the area more, look after the area, and pay the rates." They would also like to see rubbish collection facilities at the rock, to avoid it being dumped in the streets. Ward 2 Cr Romola Hollywood has been working with residents since 2015 over the issue. "Lincoln's Rock is no longer a well-kept local secret but, due to social media, it's a world-renowned site which needs to be preserved. So far the carpark works have cost $220,000 - funded by the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program ($140,000) and council ($80,000). The matter was up for debate at the council meeting this week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/06615432-0b11-42cd-a48f-38027c6b306f_rotated_180.jpg/r0_592_4032_2870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg