Labor MPs take credit as state government starts safety audit of Hawkesbury Road

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has called for action to improve Hawkesbury Road after confirmation the state government has begun a safety audit of the busy road. Transport for NSW started preliminary work for the safety review on January 13, following years of lobbying by the Labor MP and her federal counterpart, Macquarie MP Susan Templeman. "This is the first step towards improving road safety that's taken years for the government to act on," said Ms Doyle. "I have been demanding the release of the traffic congestion study commissioned by a former Member for Blue Mountains and undertaken by the NSW Government a handful of years ago. The findings would, no doubt, point to the need for serious investment in Hawkesbury Road. "I've stood at the roundabout on Hawkesbury Road every year asking where the money is to fix the problems. We don't need more reviews - we need action." Ms Templeman said it appeared the government had finally started to listen to residents' concerns after years of fighting for action. "We have been calling for a safety review of this road for years; in fact, back in 2013 I said: 'The solution [to safety issues] would be for a proper review of the road by the RMS, with a view to enforcing the road rules, including a return to the centre lane markings on the bends and looking at other engineering options'." Federal Labor committed to spending $1.8 million to build a paved, shared path between Hawkesbury Heights lookout and Winmalee High School last year, if an Albanese Government is elected. "But I also wrote to Mr Stokes saying both his government and the federal government had been aware of this issue for years," said Ms Templeman. "Residents should not have to wait until a federal election to have this path committed to, and for planning and construction to commence." "And although I've written to the federal minister, Paul Fletcher, about the issue, I haven't received a response - despite his recent photo opportunity in the area." READ MORE: But Upper House NSW Liberal MP Shayne Mallard said only a Liberal and National Government can deliver Hawkesbury Road improvements. "Only last month, I joined [Macquarie Liberal candidate] Sarah Richards and Federal Minister Paul Fletcher with local community members to discuss the issues around Hawkesbury Road," he said. "Sarah has been a long term advocate for improvements to this critical road link going back to her role as a [Hawkesbury] councillor and an effective candidate." Mr Mallard said "it's all very good to stand around yelling from the sidelines seeking a media headline, but Labor had years to fix this road and as usual have taken the Blue Mountains voters for granted". Ms Richards she said directly contacted the deputy prime minister and urban infrastructure minister Paul Fletcher about Hawkesbury Road after residents shared their concerns with her. "While the road is a state responsibility, I'm please to report that as a result of my advocacy both ministers have offered to champion this issue with their state counterparts," she said.

