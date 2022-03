whats-on,

Jazz in the Garden returns to the Norman Lindsay Gallery on Saturday, March 19 from 6-9pm (gates open at 5pm). Enjoy an evening under the stars with the Kate Woolfe Big Bad Swing Band. The playlist is a rendering of vintage jazz and modern classics in lounge style. Bring a picnic and some friends and get ready to swing the night away. Norman Lindsay Gallery is at 14 Norman Lindsay Cres, Faulconbridge. Tickets: eventbrite.com.au.

Jazzing up the Norman Lindsay Garden