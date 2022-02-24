news, local-news, mural, springwood, blue mountains, shay tobin, dharug

As a teenager growing up in Springwood, the creek meandering through Birdwood Gully was Shay Jannowi-Jude Tobin's backyard. As an adult, the Dharug artist has now brought a vision of the waterway to life in Springwood's town centre. The 30-year-old completed a mural depicting Springwood Creek on the forecourt of the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub last month. The artwork's central running pattern, moving from Birdwood Gully to the Grose River, is Springwood Creek with its off-shooting streams. "Anyone who knows Springwood Creek, or who has walked along it, might recognise sections of the mural," said Tobin. He can certainly count himself among this cohort. While he now lives in Katoomba, Tobin's teenage home backed onto bush near Springwood Creek. "Growing up in the Mountains that's your hangout spot [the backyard bushland]. It's what you do on the weekend with your friends. It's a very big part of growing up in the Mountains," he said. It's one of the reasons Tobin called the mural Communal Waters - and the reason he accepted the commission. "I decided to take the job because of that: It's my neigbourhood," he said. Communal Waters also acknowledges the crucial role waterways played in Indigenous communities. "Springwood Creek, or any waterway, is a significant symbol of community," said Tobin. And while waterways may no longer be the focal points they were eons ago, the mural's location in the heart of Springwood certainly is. "I had a lot of positive reactions [while painting it] from people saying 'great job' to people asking me what the mural was about... It was really nice." The colours used in the artwork represent rock and water; blue depicts water and yellow ochre outlines represent the sandstone banks. Tobin said he approached the commission "like painting a canvas, not painting a house" - an outlook he learned from his mother, well-known Blue Mountains artist, Leanne Tobin. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the new Springwood artwork "reminds us of the precious wilderness on our doorstep and our responsibilities to our environment". "It also invites us to reflect on the deep and unbroken connection First Nation's people have to Ngurra, to acknowledge the effects of colonialism on people and country, and to respond to that in an honest and meaningful way," he said. Communal Waters can be viewed any time at 106 Macquarie Road, Springwood. See more works by Shay Jannowi-Jude Tobin at https://mtnsmade.com.au/listing/shay-tobin/

