Dusty The Concert was created in 2010 off the back of the hugely successful musical production Dusty: The Original Pop Diva. This production has had four sell-out tours featuring Tamsin Carroll, Deni Hines and the award-winning Monique Montez. And it's coming to the Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, March 22. This is a concert celebrating Dusty Springfields' musical achievements, hit songs, life stories and impact she had around the world. Monique Montez has wowed audiences in the last two productions for Dusty In Concert and has since racked up a number of marquee awards for her stellar live performances. The show is a two-hour hit factory in full costume, backed by the Springfield band who are also some of the most in-demand musicians in Australia. Featuring songs such as All I See Is You, Son Of A Preacher Man, I Only Want To Be With You, 4 Hours From Tulsa and I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself plus many more. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.

Dusty at the Hub