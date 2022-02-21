news, local-news,

Filmed in remote Arnhem Land, Djakamirr follows Lawurrpa and Sarah on a unique journey through ancestral time, country and culture. As mutual trust develops between the two women, they hope to empower Yolngu and reclaim 60,000 years of birthing culture from the stronghold of Western medicine. This is their story of working with community to pilot the training of djakamirr- the caretakers of pregnancy and birth. Djakamirr is a two year project, filmed on the ancestral home grounds of the Yolngu First Nations people in North East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory. It is a collaborative project with community based on the strength of relationship and the importance of connection. Yolngu have a strong cultural identity and speak Yolngu Matha as their first language/s. The region is remote and, despite the wealth of Australia, has inequitable health outcomes and poor access to many basic services. The documentary, which has won several awards, explores childbirth from the perspectives of Yolngu women in Galiwin'ku, a small town on Elcho Island. Djakamirr screens at Mount Vic Flicks on Monday, February 28 at 7.20pm. Tickets at Demand Films https://tickets.demand.film/event/11649.

Award-winning documentary at Mount Vic Flicks