Rollicking one-act thriller to be performed in Katoomba

news, local-news,

Katoomba's Uniting Church will host The Silver Tunnel, a rollicking one-act thriller presented by legendary hero of the homeless, Rev Bill Crews, on February 25 and 26. The show debuted in COVID-controlled conditions last year when lockdown saw him turn his inner west Sydney church into a theatre. Audiences and critics alike thrilled to the show when it was first performed at Crews' Ashfield Uniting Church. Starring Ric Herbert and Tim Matthews, the darkly comic play is touring from now until April, where it will be performed free in churches, just like its original version right across NSW. Set in a graveyard, heaven and hell - yet performed in churches - this sparkling production confronts suicide by celebrating life with lots of laughs along the way. The Silver Tunnel is indeed "a hell of a play in a holy place". Sydney's oldest graveyard: seven tombstone ... all suicides from the time of the First Fleet. Old Harry is their keeper. He's tended their graves for 34 years. He talks to them. They talk back. Now, he's digging an eighth grave ... who is it for? Jason the suicidal apprentice gravedigger arrives because the voices have called him in. Harry can't hear them anymore. Why not? And who will end up in the eighth grave? Writer-director Warwick Moss won the Premier's Literary Award in 1984 with the comic mystery thriller Down An Alley Filled With Cats. Yet the veteran actor, writer and filmmaker is best known for hosting the long running TV series, The Extraordinary, which delved into ghostly matters. Rev Bill Crews has been fighting for the poor, homeless and needy for almost 50 years. Starting with the street kids of Kings Cross in the 1970s, he worked with the Wayside Chapel until he moved to Ashfield in the '80s and opened his now famous Loaves and Fishes free restaurant in the grounds of the Uniting church. "What a couple of years it's been, eh?" said Rev Bill. "Time for a bit of hope and entertainment. A play set in a graveyard performed in a church? Fabulous." Crews said the churches where the play is performed become part of the set. "Like all our endeavours, this inspiring touring production is primarily aimed at raising awareness and funds for the poor and disadvantaged people we protect - as well as to introduce our services to new areas." This 3,000k tour is an entertaining, travelling billboard for the work of the Rev Bill Crews Foundation. The production tours in its own branded van and features high profile singer/actor Ric Herbert (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show, The Full Monty, Equus, A Hard God, Underbelly, Wild Side and Sweet and Sour) and talented newcomer Tim Matthews (Studio 3, Disney Channel). The Silver Tunnel - Presented by the Rev Bill Crews Foundation is on Friday, February 25, at 8pm and Saturday, February 26, at 4pm and 8pm at Katoomba Uniting Church, 142 Katoomba St. Running time 50 minutes, tickets free. For booking details visit: http://www.thesilvertunnel.org/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/aaaebc24-e2fd-4973-84d0-ee4c81075eab.jpg/r466_15_816_213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rollicking one-act thriller to be performed in Katoomba