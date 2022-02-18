Historic tree planted by Prince George in 1881 to be removed due to lightning strike

news, local-news, tree, blue mountains, faulconbridge, prince george, lightning

A tree planted by Prince George at Faulconbridge in 1881 will be chopped down in March after being struck by lightning in 2020. Blue Mountains City Council had hoped the tree in the Corridor of Oaks would recover but it is now dying and poses a safety risk. The 23metre tall Hoop Pine (Araucaria cunninghamii) was struck by lightning in early 2020. It will be replaced by an Araucaria of advanced growth in the upcoming upgrade of the Corridor of Oaks, funded by the NSW government, due to be completed by the end of this year. The original tree was planted by Prince George in July 1881 when he and his brother, Prince Albert Victor, grandsons of the then-reigning Queen Victoria, visited Sir Henry and Lady Parkes at their Faulconbridge home. Whilst not one of the prime ministers' trees, it is one of the plantings that inspired the Corridor of Oaks concept. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill, said: "It is often sad when a tree has to be removed, especially one as grand and historic as this, however we must act now to ensure future public safety." Robyne Ridge of Blue Mountains Historical Society said the society was pleased council will replace the tree, "to continue the link with the past". "Losing any link to our history is always sad but when it is a living memorial it reminds us of the fragility of time," she said. The Corridor of Oakes was the initiative of Joseph Jackson, a prominent local businessperson and politician who, in 1932 along with his wife Mylora, purchased a parcel of land opposite their Faulconbridge home and offered it to the Blue Mountains Shire Council for use as a park. Building on the precedent set by the Royal Princes, who had planted the Hoop Pine and also a Magnolia grandiflora, Jackson planned to invite each of Australia's prime ministers, or their surviving relatives, to plant an oak tree there. An ardent admirer of Sir Henry Parkes, Jackson envisioned a 'grand Avenue of Oaks' forming opposite the home of the Father of Federation to serve not only as a memorial to Parkes, but also as reminder of the importance of what had been achieved when Australia became a federation. Get more information on the upgrade of the Corridor of Oaks, and subscribe to get project updates, at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/corridor-of-oaks.

Historic tree planted by Prince George in 1881 to be removed due to lightning strike