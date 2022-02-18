news, local-news, blue mountains, lawn mowing

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill has issued a plea for patience as council experiences delays in its mowing schedule due to ongoing wet weather. Council is experiencing delays in the schedules for its 105 parks, 95 sports areas, as well as many other open spaces, due to the La Nina summer and higher than average rainfall. Cr Greenhill thanked the Blue Mountains community for their patience and understanding. "Everyone knows we've had more rain than normal," he said. "On the few sparse days it does not rain, the ground often remains too sodden to mow. "Attempting to mow parks, ovals or sportsgrounds in these wet conditions could cause damage to those grounds or put staff at risk of injury - which we do not want." In addition to the wet weather, staff throughout council's various services and facilities are being impacted by COVID-19 exposures and isolation, which is causing staff shortages. "I thank the community for showing patience, given these current conditions. Everyone is feeling the effects of COVID. "Council is doing everything it can to catch up, and get these works underway as soon as feasible. "We need to remember to be kind to each other - particularly on social media. I can assure you, staff are doing the best they can in the current conditions." To keep up to date with the status of council's sportsgrounds, including possible closures, please visit https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/ground-closures In some severe cases, council may temporarily close some facilities. If that does occur, they will reopen as soon as possible and council apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Plea for patience as wet weather and COVID create lawn mowing challenges for council