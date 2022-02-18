news, local-news, golf, tournament, Blue Mountains

The Blue Mountains Veteran Golfer's Association will host the 39th Annual Blue Mountains Week of Golf, from February 28 to March 4 at Wentworth Falls, Blackheath, Leura and Springwood golf clubs. The event begins at Wentworth Falls on Monday the 28th, followed by Blackheath on Tuesday March 1 and Leura on Thursday March 3. The format is that each player's best two rounds count towards the contest for the title of King and Queen of the Mountains respectively. All three days are played as Single Stableford. Friday March 4 is a day to relax in good company, with that day's event being a stand-alone 4-Ball Best Ball. Weather in Sydney and the Blue Mountains has been erratic so far in 2022, but organisers are hoping for clear skies for the biggest week on the Blue Mountains golfing calendar. Further details can be found on the NSW Veteran Golfer's Association (NSWVGA) website or by contacting Tournament Director Richard Ledden-Cooper at bmvga.president@gmail.com or 0421 804 906.

