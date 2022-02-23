community, walk it off, men, blue mountains, walking, mental health

It's a walking group that is about much more than exercise. Walk It Off is a new Springwood group that encourages men to take part in a weekly walk, and talk about what might be on their minds in an informal setting. "Walk It Off is a new initiative that aims to promote awareness around men's mental health and to provide a platform for men to share openly and honestly about both the positive and challenging circumstances in their lives," said one of the organisers, Phil Dixon. "We find that creating an environment for men to share in an informal setting often results in conversations flowing openly," he said. "Men are typically reserved about sharing their emotions in an honest way and we hope Walk It Off encourages men to be vulnerable and express how they really feel." The group meets at The Bunker Cafe Bar at 5.30pm each Thursday before starting a 4km loop walk to Buttenshaw Park. Coffee and a fruit platter are provided before the walkers head off at 6pm. Another organiser, Sam Hussain of Blue Water Digital, said the initiative has had a "huge response" since starting on February 10. About 20 men took part in that walk, which jumped to about 50 for the second walk. Mr Hussain said the local business community has also responded strongly, with many businesses asking how they can support Walk It Off. Another Springwood business owner, Hess Hami of Blue Mountains Computers, said the low-key, informal nature of the group has been the key to its early success. Men of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, as are their children and dogs. There is no pressure to join, or even open up and chat about what is on your mind. "If you can't make it one week you don't even have to tell anyone," he said. Mr Hami's original suggestion for the group name was trumped by his wife who came up with Walk It Off. He jokingly admitted this hurt his pride and it might be the next thing he talks about on the next walk. For more details visit the Walk It Off Facebook page.

