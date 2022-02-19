Blues are back at 2022 Blue Mountains Music Festival

news, local-news, blue mountains music festival, katoomba, dom turner, 19-twenty, lloyd spiegel, blues preachers

The blues are back at the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba in March. Music fans can look out for acclaimed blues acts including Dom Turner and The Rural Blues Project, 19-Twenty, Lloyd Spiegel, and The Blues Preachers. Dom Turner is best known as a founding member of iconic Australian blues group, Backsliders. This year he will bring his new project, Dom Turner and The Rural Blues Project to the festival. The Rural Blues Project arranges 20th century rural blues music from artists such as Lead Belly, Fred McDowell and Robert Johnson, breathing new life into the blues for 21st century audiences. Turner will be joined by legendary drummer Rosscoe Clarke (Foreday Riders, Cyril B Bunter). 19-Twenty are Kane Denelly on vocals and guitars, award-winning producer and percussionist Syd Green on drums and dobro and John Gwilliam on double base and backing vocals. Their high-energy live shows are not to be forgotten and they last exhilarated Blue Mountains Music Festival audiences in 2019. "We are so excited that 19-Twenty are bringing their infectious blend of riff and groove based blue-billy-grass-rockin' roots music to BMMF 2022," said festival director Bob Charter. Lloyd Spiegel is a trailblazer at the forefront of modern blues and one of Australia's most recognised guitarists, recently named in Australian Guitar Magazine's list of the top 50 Australian guitarists of all time. A touring artist since age 11, the seven-time Australian Blues Award winner has one of the most unique stories in music. His show blends jaw-dropping guitar expertise with a commanding voice, powerful songwriting and storytelling to deliver a complete concert experience, launching him onto theatre and festival stages across the globe. The Blues Preachers are Brother John (John Morris) and Captain Bluetongue (Craig Lyons) whose live shows will transport audiences to another place and time, somewhere between 1920 and 1940. The Blues Preachers perform a fusion of good old blues, rags, gospel and hillbilly folk. Driving finger-style and slide-guitar combined with tasteful harmonica and old-school vocal harmonies create a traditional sound that will have festival audiences on the edge of their seats. The Blues Preachers have secured a reputation as one of the best acoustic blues and roots acts in Australia. The Blue Mountains Music Festival is held in Katoomba from March 18-20 in Katoomba. Weekend and day tickets are available via www.bmff.org.au.

Blues are back at 2022 Blue Mountains Music Festival