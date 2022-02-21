Blue Mountains towns reclassified to help reduce doctor shortage

news, local-news,

GP clinics in Katoomba and Springwood will be able to recruit overseas trained doctors and bonded medical practitioners after the federal government reclassified their outer-metropolitan status. Upper Mountains Medical Centre in Katoomba and Balance! Springwood Family Practice both made applications to the federal government's 'exceptional circumstances' review. They have now been granted Distribution Priority Area (DPA) status. "This change [in classification] gives local GP practices a larger pool of doctors to recruit from, which should make it easier for clinics to secure more doctors for the Katoomba-Springwood region," said Liberal Senator Marise Payne. "Local clinicians working collaboratively with the government over an extended period of time has helped get this over the line." Kate Gunn, Director of Balance! Springwood Family Practice, welcomed the policy decision. "Balance Springwood Family Practice is delighted that we have received Distribution Priority Area status as this allow us and other practices to recruit much needed GPs for the lower Blue Mountains," she said. "Our ability to increase our workforce to manage demand will provide much-needed additional services to patients. "We want to thank the government for establishing this review process - it really is working and it's our patients who will benefit." READ MORE: Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, helps support local general practices to attract, recruit and retain skilled primary healthcare professionals. Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said the decision was a win for the community. "We have been advocating for a review of the current Distribution Priority Area status in our region for some time to help address GP shortages in areas like the Blue Mountains, and assisted Upper Mountains Medical Centre with their application, so we are delighted with this result," said Ms Reay. The reclassification comes two weeks after Labor announced a policy that would make the Katoomba-Springwood catchment DPAs, prompting Macquarie Labor MP Susan Templeman to call the government decision a "backflip". "I welcome the Liberals following my announcement a fortnight ago that, in government, Labor would reclassify the Katoomba to Springwood GP catchment as a Distribution Priority Area," she said. "Their backflip has actually been quite astounding, because two weeks ago they described the very same plan as 'about politics rather than patients'. "The GP shortage in the Mountains was exacerbated in the first place by the Morrison government stripping all areas east of Blackheath of their DPA status just after the 2019 election. That's why I have been fighting for our exhausted local practices to reverse that decision, so it will be easier to recruit new GPs, by allowing them to recruit overseas trained and bonded medical program doctors to the area." Ms Templeman said healthcare is a Labor priority. "Funny how it's now on the Liberals' radar - there must be an election in the air." But Senator Payne said the recent DPA announcement by Susan Templeman was "now past its used-by date". "It's disappointing that Ms Templeman tried to play politics on this issue knowing full well that the government's exceptional circumstance review was already running," she said. "Unfortunately, it seems like Ms Templeman's announcement was just another opportunity to be negative, and yet again highlights her total inability to actually deliver for the Blue Mountains." Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, dismissed as "opportunistic" the recent announcement made by Labor on the GP issue. "It's simply headline grabbing at the expense of doctors who have been working collaboratively with the federal government for some time," she said. The exceptional circumstances review applications were considered by an independent working group, which made recommendations to regional health minister, Dr David Gillespie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/801189ae-4c66-4e5f-a3be-be5949ee4039.jpeg/r1_49_505_334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg