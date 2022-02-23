news, local-news,

Two independent cinemas in the Blue Mountains will receive a funding boost from the federal government to help keep the projectors rolling and staff on the books. But the Labor Party said it was "hypocritical" for the Liberals to take credit for the new support which it said the cinema industry had to fight for. Glenbrook Cinema will receive $35,000 and The Edge in Katoomba will receive $60,000 under the government's Supporting Cinemas' Retention Endurance and Enhancement of Neighbourhoods (SCREEN) Fund. Liberal Senator Marise Payne said the government had listened to the sector and delivered. "Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, who recently met with the owners of Glenbrook Cinema, has been persuasively making the case directly government about the need for more support," she said. "These grants help cement our economic recovery by supporting local jobs, which is why Ms Richards advocated so strongly for this outcome." But federal Labor's arts spokesman, Tony Burke, said it was hypocritical of the Liberals to take any credit. "It is the height of hypocrisy for the government to be claiming credit for helping local independent cinemas," he said. "This government was ready to cut independent cinemas off from government support, and it was only through pressure from the sector and from Labor that is reversed its position on Christmas Eve. "Independent cinemas know who fights for them, and it's not the Coalition government." Labor MP for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said that "while the funding can't be used to pay staff or running costs, cinemas tell me it is an opportunity to upgrade facilities, which is always welcome for older facilities like those in the Mountains". "I was pleased to support the Independent Cinema Association's campaign when the government decided to take a promised $9 million away from the sector," she said. "And I think it's clear, cinemas around the country receive this funding because they put in an application that meets the criteria, not because any candidate put in a good word for them." READ MORE: Administered by Screen Australia, the government announced a second round of the SCREEN Fund in December 2021 to support independent cinema operators with grants of up to $85,000 if they had experienced significant declines in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ben Curran, co-owner of Glenbrook Cinema with his wife, Fiona, welcomed the continued support. "Glenbrook Cinema is extremely appreciative of this funding," said Mr Curran. "We have already upgraded our sound system and now have on order an upgrade to our projection system providing optimum sound and picture quality for our community." Senator Payne said there was still time other local independent cinemas to apply for funding. "SCREEN Fund applications are open until April 30, 2022 or until total funds are committed, so I've reached out to Mount Vic Flicks and hope they consider making an application," she said.

