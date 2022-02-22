Mop up continues as storms lash Blue Mountains overnight

news, local-news, storms, blue mountains, ses, thunderstorms

Blue Mountains SES crews will continue to mop up storm damage today [Tuesday, February 22] after wild weather lashed the Blue Mountains overnight. Six teams of SES volunteers responded to 50 calls for help last night as heavy rain fell across the Blue Mountains region from about 5pm. "There were basically two separate storm cells that caused the most damage: one that went from Katoomba down to Lawson and another cell that impacted Blaxland to Lapstone," the Blue Mountains SES posted on its Facebook page. "This storm then continued to cause significant damage in the Penrith area." SES volunteers from Sydney and Hurstville have helped with the storm damage in the Blue Mountains, responding to to 65 calls for assistance. "Large hail storms impacted Katoomba, Leura and Wentworth Falls which caused extensive damage to homes, especially to skylights and roof areas," the Blue Mountains SES posted on its Facebook page. Blue Mountains City Council staff were also kept busy attending to storm damage. "In the rain tonight, they were making roads safe," Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill posted on his Facebook page on Monday night. "This summer they [council staff] have not only experienced the extreme weather but they have also been impacted themselves by COVID-19. "A big thank you from me, in another storm-riddled week, to our Blue Mountains Council staff." The mayor said the levels of rain in recent years have been unprecedented. "We've never had so much water on the ground. We've had two summers of the most unseasonal rain... Our infrastructure was never designed, all those decades ago, to cope with this much rain. The two summers we've had have been absolutely extraordinary." The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Monday afternoon for areas including the Blue Mountains. "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," BOM warned. Email your storm photos to: damien.madigan@bluemountainsgazette.com.au.

