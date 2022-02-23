Labor promises funding for Euroka Children's Centre at Blaxland

news, local-news, susan templeman, labor, blue mountains, macquarie, euroka children's centre, blaxland, childcare

Federal Labor will provide $20,000 to transform the backyard play space at a Blaxland day care centre if elected to government. Labor's early childhood spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth visited Euroka Children's Centre on Wednesday morning to make the announcement, along with Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman. "Mountains families often have to commute, so affordable, quality long day care is essential for parents' work," said Ms Templeman. "Knowing your kids are part of an early education program with terrific carers, plus in a stimulating play environment, and that it's financially viable for the family budget is really the dream. "I want all Mountains parents to be able to make choices about early education based on what is best for their child, their family and their careers - not just on what is best for the budget." The grant would see significant improvement of the centre's large outside play space, including additional equipment such as slides, a rock wall and scramble nets. "Labor is committed to ensuring a better future for working families, and knows just how integral community early learning services are in providing a quality early learning for young children, and supporting parents to work," said Ms Rishworth. "Community early learning services like Euroka Children's Centre deliver a high quality early education to so many young children, providing them with the best possible start to life. "Often small community services run on tight budgets, and need and deserve additional support to continue their important work. Labor is committed to supporting local families in the Blue Mountains." Euroka Children's Centre is a not-for-profit, community children's centre, that has provided a quality early education to local children for 37 years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/1ca84aa7-26f3-4807-b2ca-e835c4b9a3d4.jpeg/r0_98_1920_1183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Labor promises funding for Euroka Children's Centre at Blaxland