Storms hammer home NBN problems for Blue Mountains residents

This week's storms in the Blue Mountains meant the return of an unwelcome routine for many residents: The rush to unplug their NBN connection before it is damaged. Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman said residents shouldn't be forced to take preventative measures during storms to protect their internet connection. "The last thing you need during a storm is people racing home to unplug NBN boxes. We know there are always going to be storms in our area, and this situation simply can't be allowed to continue," she said. "The way this NBN is functioning is preventing people from living in the 21st century. "When boxes fry, or when people are forced to race around and unplug devices to prevent damage during a storm, communication is effectively cut off and isolation is much more widespread. That's simply not good enough." The Labor MP said she "will not stop demanding better service and more action on this issue until we have a system that can be safely left on during a storm". "It's really not an unreasonable thing to expect." READ MORE: Members of the Lower Blue Mountains Discussion Facebook group shared their internet experiences following major storms on February 21. Winmalee resident Tracey Salmon posted that Winmalee residents "always unplug power and phone line from our nbn boxes when a storm is approaching". "We have all lost far too many up here. Red flashing light and clicking are not your friend." Ray Ingram posted: "Our phone line and the NBN box are unplugged unless we need to use it whilst ever this damn weather continues." Other members said surge protection systems had stopped the issue being a problem. Last year, NBN Co told the Gazette it was looking into ways to reduce failures of the fibre to the kerb network equipment in high lightning areas. A spokesperson said they are aware of reports of lightning impacting the operation and "technical teams continuously look to investigate ways to reduce the impact... with ongoing testing". Susan Templeman urged residents who have boxes fry during a storm to contact their service provider first. "But you can also contact my team as we continue to track the issue and raise cases with NBNCo. Email susan.templeman.mp@aph.gov.au."

