news, local-news, Scenic World, tourism, cable car

Scenic World has launched one of its most hair-raising offerings yet with the Beyond Skyway experience. Beyond Skyway is an added feature to the tourist attraction's fabled Skyway cable car. The experience sees four guests at a time taken out on the cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley, suspended 270 metres above the canopy below. Guests then climb up and out through a rooftop hatch, accompanied by Scenic World crew, to stand atop the cable car and take in the views. Scenic World describes the new experience as "globally unique". "Beyond Skyway offers an unforgettable experience that you can't replicate anywhere else in the world," said Scenic World managing director Anthea Hammon. "It's the type of experience that stays with you for life, one that will surprise, delight, and leave you feeling either exhilarated or completely serene. "We've had a challenging two years due to COVID lockdowns, border closures, bushfires and a La Nina summer but with international borders opening and the launch of Beyond Skyway, we are excited to move forward. We cannot wait to welcome people, from all over Australia and the world, back to the Blue Mountains to take in the amazing scenery and to feel on top of the world." Tickets are extremely limited, with a maximum of 16 people allowed each evening, once Scenic World has closed to the public for the day. Bookings are open now with the first session taking place on March 4. To book go to www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/61439626-bade-4903-83f1-ee50e6531536.jpg/r10_226_4229_2610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Scenic World launches hair-raising Beyond Skyway