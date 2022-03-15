Back to drawing board for Woolworths: Supermarket giant withdraws DA for Springwood

news, local-news, woolworths, springwood, blue mountains, development, supermarket

Almost two years after Woolworths revealed its plans for Springwood, the supermarket giant has been forced to go back to the drawing board. But the company will submit new plans for the town after its original proposal was met with council and community hurdles. "We have been engaging with Blue Mountains Council in relation to our plans for a supermarket in Springwood, with a view to incorporating the community and council feedback we have received," said Woolworths regional development manager, Nathan Dundovic. "As part of new guidelines released by the state government, council's process now requires us to withdraw and resubmit our amended plans, given the length of time they have been in the planning system. "We intend to lodge an updated application with council and look forward to sharing further updates with the local community." A Blue Mountains City Council spokesperson said council staff had been working with Woolworths to resolve outstanding issues with the plans but the state government's new approach led to the development application being withdrawn. The spokesperson said there were many "legitimate concerns with the proposal" including traffic generation, truck access and the acoustic impact on the neighbouring Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub. "Council remains committed to seeing any redevelopment of this key site contribute positively to Springwood, with impacts minimised, heritage respected and benefits for the broader town centre maximised," said the spokeswoman. READ MORE: Ward 3 Cr Daniel Myles said Springwood will benefit from the jobs, lower prices and bigger range that a new supermarket will bring. "I call on Woolworths to now engage with the council in discussing the best concept for this site. The Leura Woolies has shown how much a sensible development can achieve and I will work to make this happen," he said. "The Raymond Rd site will serve our community best as a supermarket." Woolworths revealed its plans for Springwood in March 2020 with a development application going on public exhibition that July. The $25 million proposal included a Woolworths supermarket with rooftop and basement parking built on the corner of Raymond and David Roads, behind the Oriental Hotel. The development would also feature one specialty store. An IGA supermarket on the site closed almost six years ago, in June 2016. A new development application will be placed on public exhibition once it is lodged. The proposal will be determined by either the Blue Mountains Local Planning Panel or the Sydney Western City Planning Panel, depending on the estimated capital investment value of the revised proposal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/5eb11567-79f6-4932-bfc5-0caf8d36431b.jpg/r253_124_1455_803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg