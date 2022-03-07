news, local-news, katoomba high school, education, investigation

The NSW Education Department has been investigating possible misconduct by staff at Katoomba High School but the 15-month probe is still ongoing and authorities have refused to explain why it is taking so long or when it might be completed. The parent who made the initial complaint has now gone to the NSW Ombudsman over the delay. The Gazette's inquiries to both the department and to the education minister, Sarah Mitchell, were met with "no comment" responses because the investigation is ongoing. The original complaint was made to the department in November, 2020. The department confirmed that the professional and ethical standards section had started an investigation into whether any staff member at the school had engaged in misconduct. The principal investigator said such inquiries on average took between six to nine months to complete, although that time frame could be pushed out if other agencies, such as the police, were also involved.

