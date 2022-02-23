community, blaxland east public school, playground, infants, anthea strathdee

Infants students at Blaxland East Public School have started the new school year with a brand new playground. Funded by the Blaxland East Public School Parents and Citizens' Association, the playground features a range of new features including slippery dips, spiderweb climbing net and softfall areas. P&C president Anthea Strathdee thanked the community for supporting the school's fetes and all other fundraising events over the last five years, which allowed them to raise money for the playground. The P&C association championed the playground project after being forced to abandon its original plans to help fund a new school hall.

New infants playground opens at Blaxland East Public School