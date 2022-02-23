New swim club going from strength to strength

news, local-news, Lower Mountains Swim Club, sport, swim meets

The newly formed Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club (LBMSC) continues to go from strength to strength following participation in a number of significant events over the summer months. LBMSC took a team of 16 to the NSW Senior State Age Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in January, an event where the club entered an impressive seven relay teams. "Our ability to form competitive relay teams was one of the benefits of bringing Glenbrook and Springwood Swim Clubs together," said club president Adam Bullock. "There were lots of great individual performances over the week too, with 26 PBs and eight occasions where a LBMSC swimmer made a final." The club also took 36 swimmers to Orange in February for the Mountains & Plains Summer Championships, which proved to be another success. "We ended up third overall in the team score, with each of our swimmers contributing over the weekend," said Bullock. "Five of our swimmers were named Age Champions - Felicity Wells, Lily Morgan, Finn Kelly, Evie Bullock and Maddison Oliffe. Our relay teams truly dominated, with first and second places across the board." In another achievement for the club, Evie Bullock and Maya Bailey represented LBMSC at the 2022 Australian Open Water Championships in Adelaide in late January. Another notable event was LBMSC hosting its first carnival, with the club welcoming 239 swimmers from clubs across Greater Sydney, as well as local rivals Katoomba and Lawson. Finally, LBMSC took part in the NSW Country Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, across the weekend of February 18-20. "This representative meet involves the whole of NSW, excluding metropolitan Sydney," said Bullock. "[We] took a large team of 26 to the meet, with many strong performances and personal bests over the weekend. "Maddison Oliffe, Luke Csillag and Jade Sharpe gained medals and many finalist ribbons were achieved." Next up for LBMSC is the NSW State Open Championships in early March, followed by the Australian Age Championships in April. For more information about the club visit https://www.facebook.com/Lower-Blue-Mountains-Swim-Club-156029621763384/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/aa154a5b-9f55-4f66-9ecb-4eb65ced7433.jpg/r0_69_640_431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg