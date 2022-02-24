Apprenticeships hit record levels in Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury: Government

news, local-news,

The federal government has lauded the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury hitting record levels of trade apprenticeships. But the Labor Party says the government has "fudged the figures" to disguise the true nature of the nation's skills shortage. Department data shows trade apprenticeships hit more than 1425 in the Macquarie electorate in September 2021, the highest number on record and an increase of 21 per cent since Labor left office. During a visit to Glenbrook today [Thursday, February 24], federal skills minister Stuart Robert said the milestone cemented the Morrison Government as the "best friend tradies in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury have ever had". "Whether is up in Katoomba or down in Richmond, the Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury are in the midst of an apprenticeships boom, there has never been as many Australians having a crack at a trade apprenticeship than today right here," he said. "Our record funding of $13 billion in skills and training funding through the pandemic has secured a generation of local Australian apprentices through the greatest shock since the Great Depression. "With the economy firing again, hundreds of thousands of jobs available and billions of dollars of skills funding on the table this is a once in a generation opportunity for Aussies to get into a career that will last a lifetime." Liberal Senator Marise Payne said skilling up young people was creating local employment opportunities and boosting economic activity. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this new data demonstrates the strength and resilience of our Western Sydney economy and confirms that new jobs are being created locally," she said. Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said: "It's not a coincidence that the number of trade apprenticeships has grown. There's been a great deal of support for the Blue Mountains economy in the wake of the fires and the pandemic, and I am very encouraged by the new local opportunities for our young adults." But Federal Member for Macquarie, Labor's Susan Templeman, said: "The Morrison Government can selectively quote whichever numbers suit them, but talk to any business in sectors from aged care to construction, and they will tell you there's a skills shortage "The government has excluded from these figures trainees in child care, aged care and even those in the digital economy - essential workers who kept us going through COVID and who we just don't have enough of, which is why the government had to bring in the army to help." The Labor MP said the data also only takes into account apprenticeships started and not finished. "Under the previous Labor government, more than 1 million Australians completed their apprenticeships or traineeships in six years. Over the same period, this government has struggled to see more than 500,000 completions," said Ms Templeman. "It's yet another example of the Liberal marketing department believing it can pull the wool over the eyes of people in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury by fudging the figures. "We need to increase the numbers of people doing apprenticeships and traineeship, and cancelling equine courses at North Richmond TAFE show the real agenda of the Liberals." Apprenticeship commencements have risen significantly across all states and territories since the federal government's $3.9 billion Boosting Apprenticeship Commencements wage support was introduced in October 2020. The initiative was recently backed in by the $716 million Completing Apprenticeships Commencements wage support.

