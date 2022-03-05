Preview screening of The Duke to support Rotary's End Polio Now campaign

community, rotary, the duke, film screening, glenbrook cinema

A preview screening of the outstanding British comedy - The Duke - will be featured at Glenbrook Theatre on Sunday, March 27, to support Rotary's End Polio Now campaign. Rotary International - in conjunction with the World Health Organisation, UNICEF and the Gates Foundation - has driven a 37 years campaign to eradicate the polio virus. From 350,000 cases a year in 1985, there were just five cases in 2021 - one in Pakistan and four in Afghanistan - and fundraising is vital to maintain vaccine supplies, distribution and ongoing surveillance. The Duke is a true story and the 'feel good' movie for which everyone has been waiting, staring two all-time favourite British actors in Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent. Set in London in 1961, it tells the story of taxi driver Kempton Bunton who stole Goya's famous portrait of the Duke of Wellington to raise money for needy organisations by way of ransom from the government. It is described as a ridiculously charming British comedy and has attracted four and five star reviews from major newspapers and media groups around the world. Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club and Glenbrook Theatre are proud to provide the charity screening before the season proper commences the following week. Rotary President Garry Smith said the club is maintaining its ticket price of just $20 to provide real value for local residents. "As always, the price includes the movie ticket, delicious finger food and soft drinks. Remember, alcoholic beverages, tea and coffee is also available from the theatre kiosk," he said. Booking enquiries should be directed to Rotarian Amanda Roots and tickets will go on sale via Try Booking online from Saturday, March 5. The booking link is https://www.trybooking.com/BXKPD Theme for the night is 'cops and robbers' and prizes will again be presented for best theme fancy dress.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/795f9946-22a5-41a9-a16a-40061970726e.jpg/r17_0_744_411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg