news, local-news,

Three Katoomba residents are inviting locals to share a favourite walk as part of a new artistic project. Artists WeiZen Ho and Alan Schacher and researcher Phillip Mar are undertaking a practice of social walking, one to one, as a research process. They are making a callout to the local community to share a walk with them on a favourite or familiar route in the bush or urban environment. The walk could be around a few local streets, a bushwalk, or perhaps a walk further away where they grew up or used to live - somewhere that has meaning for them and has significance in their lives. The Katoomban team hope to talk with people about the significance of the walk, investigating place and public space and how place can be engendered through community. Further discussions and working groups will focus on ways of devising a social choreography based on symbols that persist in the individual's memory. Memory walks will explore walking in the different ways that it activates body memories. They aim to reveal what persists in remembrances of places and how they mesh with places and communities in the Blue Mountains. "Walking will be our research method and development process, a way to get to know Blue Mountains people better and the journeys they have made," said Mr Schacher. "We'd like to gather a small group willing to join in discussing, reminiscing, walking and then making together a kind of ceremony or procession as a further act of collective place-making. This might include artefacts developed in a workshop process." They are supported through a research residency with Critical Path, Sydney's Choreographic Research Centre based in Rushcutters Bay. For more details or to offer a walk please contact WeiZen Ho on 0416 038 897 or email weiofzen@gmail.com, or Alan Schacher on 0418 272601 or email alanschacher@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gareth.mcknight/2865eafa-0b2f-45ba-a814-955514dceade.jpg/r12_295_5618_3462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Share your favourite walk