Blue Mountains City Council has reaffirmed its opposition to the raising of the Warragamba Dam wall. A meeting of February 22 provided opportunity for the newly elected council to discuss issues of damage to cultural heritage, flora, fauna and World Heritage values that arise from the proposal. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill described the raising of the wall as a "totemic issue and an existential threat to the Blue Mountains", adding that it will do "very little about flooding downstream". He said the higher dam wall "would not increase our water supply ... but will flood vast areas of a World Heritage area". He also emphasised the potential impact on cultural heritage, and particularly the Burragorang area. "For Gundungurra people, it's akin to flooding the Sistine Chapel," said Cr Greenhill. READ MORE: Deputy mayor Romola Hollywood echoed the mayor's sentiments, and highlighted the threat to the critically endangered regent honeyeater. Ward 1 Councillor Sarah Redshaw, Ward 1 Councillor Suzie van Opdorp, Ward 2 Councillor Brent Hoare, Ward 4 Councillor Nyree Fisher and Ward 3 Councillor Daniel Myles also spoke in strong opposition to the raising of the Warragamba wall. The resolution in opposition to the raising of the wall was supported by all councillors except Ward 3 Councillor Roza Sage and Ward 4 Councillor Christie who voted against.

Warragamba Dam wall raising remains a hot topic for Blue Mountains City council