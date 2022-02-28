news, local-news, Sydney Biennale, art, Haines and Hinterding, Lawson

The Biennale of Sydney 2022, one of Australia's largest and most popular festivals of art, features three projects with a Blue Mountains connection. The event, which runs until June 13, includes 330 artworks from 89 participants from across the globe. Among the artists invited are the Lawson-based creative partnership David Haines and Joyce Hinterding, and Leanne Tobin of Mount Victoria. According to a Biennale of Sydney spokesperson, Haines and Hinterding's work is "an experimental laboratory showcasing their latest collaborative works that make invisible energies visible. The installation will be a multisensory experience with immersive elements including their manufactured rain aroma." Haines and Hinterding's work will be presented at The Cutaway at Barangaroo. Tobin has work featured both at The Cutaway and ACE Parramatta, embracing both sculpture and video work, addressing the plight of the Dharug people (Tobin's own heritage), through the motif of the lifecycle of the eel. Another work took place in the Blue Mountains across March 16-19. Fabled Australian artist Mike Parr recreated a seminal 1975 work by Czech artist Petr Stembera, entitled Asleep in the tree. This unique performance piece was installed in a specific bush location in North Katoomba, involving visitors undertaking a one-kilometre walk between 6:30pm and 6am in compulsory silence before arriving at Parr's work, installed in a tree. The theme of the Biennale of Sydney for 2022 is 'rivus', which can be interpreted as "dynamic living systems with varying degrees of political agency". See https://www.biennaleofsydney.art/.

Blue Mountains represented in Biennale of Sydney