The Wharf Revue is setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery - but this time under its own steam. All hands on deck for a daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle before stumbling across a New World, filled with hope and promise! Or not. Join the regular crew of creatives Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phil Scott - along with their figurehead of talent Mandy Bishop - as they bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel. 'This year's hits include Jonathan Biggins as Donald Trump, prowling the stage with slick glee, and Drew Forsythe reprising his Pauline Hanson, flanked by a febrile Mark Latham. The Wharf Revue is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on March 10-12 at 7.30pm plus a 2pm matinee on Saturday, March 12. Standard $70, concession $65, PAL members 10 per cent discount. A booking fee applies. See the joan.com.au.

Loads of laughs as Wharf Revue hits the Joan