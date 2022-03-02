Doubts cast over funding for Treeline Lurline project in Katoomba

news, local-news,

A war of words has broken out over a grand plan to plant an avenue of trees down Lurline Street from Katoomba's CBD to the Three Sisters, with council's concerns over funding rejected by the Treeline Lurline group. The federal government announced last month that it would award a grant of $4 million to the project. But council said the project was likely to cost $25 million and it was worried that $4 million would only cover putting power lines underground along just one block of the route. The mayor, Mark Greenhill, feared that ratepayers may be left to fund the rest of the project. "If council starts this work in partnership with the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and the Treeline Lurline committee, but additional funding is not committed by the federal government to the project, then there will be immense pressure for council and Blue Mountains ratepayers to fund the rest of it." He said council would need assurance that the federal government would commit to the rest of the funding. Mark Jarvis, president of the Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community which successfully applied for the grant, and chairwoman of the Treeline Lurline working group, Jessica Lawn, said the mayor's position was "very disappointing". They said it appeared he was backtracking from support already promised by council for the project. "Indeed, such an all-or-nothing stance appears to be designed to undermine a project of great benefit to both the community and council which has recently attracted significant commonwealth funding and does not require a cent from council." They said projects were frequently completed in sections, citing the Grand Cliff Top Walk, Greater Blue Mountains Trail and Wentworth Falls Lake as typical examples of council infrastructure projects that are "funded and undertaken in manageable stages from a combination of state and federal grants". "None of these projects have an upfront government commitment to total funding nor has the council ever sought such a commitment as a pre-condition to project commencement. Experience demonstrates that successful delivery of one stage of a project leads to further grants." Cr Greenhill said under the grant program, the project had to be delivered by March 2024 and "this may not be enough time". But Mr Jarvis said he had been assured by Liberal Senator Marise Payne's office that the time-frame could be extended. The mayor also pointed to recent unexpected calls on council resources, with significant funds having to be used to repair roads and other infrastructure damaged in storms and flooding. He said council still supported the project but needed "clear acknowledgment in writing there is no expectation we will pay the gap".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/93fe2bdc-04b3-47c5-a3ce-18d637cb810a.JPG/r9_207_3862_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg