What's in a name? What's in a band name? With all the best intentions, a band's name hopes to invoke the sublime, though more often than not ends up provoking the ridiculous. For example, 'The Mothers of Invention' could, by logical deduction, just be called 'Necessity'. 'The Rolling Stones' could have chosen the monicker 'The Non Moss Gatherers'. Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young should be the name of a slightly baked litigious legal firm from San Fernando Valley and U2 if incarnated in present times would have to be called ME 2. So why 'The Keepers'? Keepers of what? A musical homage to Gordon Banks, Bert Trautmann, Lev Yashin, Peter Schmeichel (to name but a few) and the noble art of goal-keeping? Perhaps, though maybe not. 'The Keepers' of some lambent, flickering, evanescent musical flame - we're getting warmer. What about the notion that the songs themselves are 'Keepers'? Bingo! 'The Keepers' refers directly to the sifted and refined residue left after the arduous process of separating sonic sheep from aural goats in the bewildering euphonic world of the covers band. Intrigued? Confused? Well, hopefully the product of the above processes will be fully revealed by The Keepers' second public performance at Blackheath Golf Club on Saturday, March 5 from 7pm. The Keepers who have been kept are David "three chords sounds like 33 chords" Godbold on guitar, Simon "almost cut my hairmonica" Crosbie on gob-iron, Andrew "no man is a bass player" Ireland on bull fiddle and Frank "Boston owes the charmer under me" Corby on drums. What songs will make the cut? "Don't ask me, I'm only the bass player," said Ireland. Entry $10. Bookings on 4787 8406.

The Keepers play at Blackheath Golf Club