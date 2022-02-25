Skylight repairs keep SES busy as storms strike Blue Mountains

news, local-news, storms, blue mountains, ses, thunderstorms, skylights

NSW SES volunteers have attended to 82 calls for assistance in the Blue Mountains this week as wild weather caused extensive damage across the region. "The Blue Mountains were impacted by two separate storm cells that caused the most damage," said Inspector John Hughes, Unit Commander for the NSW SES. "At about 5pm on Monday, we started to receive several calls in the Lapstone area of trees pulled from the ground with flash flooding into homes," he said. "Then shortly after, we started to received dozens of calls in the Katoomba-Leura area of hail damage, with 20 reports of damage to skylights, which then led to flooding into properties." Over the following 24-hour period, the NSW SES deployed 15 field teams, with volunteers assisting from the City of Sydney and Hurstville SES Units as well as RFS and FRNSW firefighters to help make the properties safe. "One of the increasing issues we are finding is skylights are breaking on a regular basis," said Inspector Hughes. "Skylights are made from a variety of materials such as polycarbonate, uPVC, acrylic and glass and each type of material needs to be managed and inspected on a regular basis. "Homeowners need to perform regular checks on the condition of their skylights as some type of materials will only last eight to 15 years, depending on exposure to the weather and quality of the material." The NSW SES recommends homeowners to call for professional advice from licenced tradespersons that deal with skylights to inspect the condition of their roof on a regular basis. "We also often find seals fall apart on skylights when exposed to the severe weather or from the build-up of leaves, which then may lead to a leaking roof," said Inspector Hughes. The NSW SES had to make temporary repairs to 20 skylights in this storm operation, which poses a risk in that volunteers need to climb onto roofs, often in hazardous conditions. "The most important part of property protection in storms is being prepared," said Inspector Hughes. "Regular cleaning of gutters and checking that the skylights are safe and secure will help ensure your home is prepared for a storm" The NSW SES has been advised that the La Nina that has caused this extensive flooding across the East Coast should be now at its peak and hoping to ease over the next few months. If you require assistance during a storm, contact the SES at anytime on 132 500.

Skylight repairs keep SES busy as storms strike Blue Mountains