news, local-news, council, radio, tourism

A new tourist information radio service is on the way for the Blue Mountains after council confirmed its support for the installation of new antenna infrastructure. In a staff report, council confirmed its support for the installation of antenna over council land at seven locations, ranging between Mount Riverview and Mount Wilson. The radio service will be transmitted by Noise FM Pty Ltd (trading as 2KA FM 87.8). The proposed infrastructure at the sites consists of an equipment cabinet, a solar-powered pole and a freestanding antenna mast. The council has determined that installation will have minimal impact on the environment. The new radio service would, council said, "provide council with free airtime for advertising and broadcasting tourist information. The service would be used by locals, tourists and by-pass visitors for the benefits of the local community and tourism. The radio network would also provide support to broadcast community information during the pandemic, emergency or bushfire situations." Managing director of Noise FM, Nathan Rose, said: "It is my hope that our Visitor Information Radio Service will become an integral part of the Blue Mountains tourism industry, communicating information about local attractions, products, services, council information, road safety and events to visitors and locals alike." Radio 2KA has history in the Blue Mountains. The station was originally launched in 1935, ceasing transmission in 1990 when it converted to FM, and became ONE FM. Mr Rose has been a driving force in resurrecting the call sign, which takes the NSW phone area code number, '2', and combines it with the first letters of 'Katoomba'. "As a kid, my friends, my family and I loved listening to 2KA," said Mr Rose. "At night, I would listen to 2KA on my crystal radio set while drifting off to sleep and was sad when it ceased transmissions. Since then, I always dreamed of resurrecting 2KA and so when the opportunity came to secure the 2KA callsign, I jumped at it." Mr Rose acknowledged the role council has played in helping 2KA return to the airwaves. "This relationship with council will allow 2KA to set up low power transmitters in a number of locations including Wentworth Falls, Lawson, Winmalee, Mount Riverview, Mount Wilson and Bell. Therefore, enabling our signal to be heard loud and clear across the Blue Mountains on FM 87.8 and 87.6. I really have to thank Blue Mountains City Council; they have gone above and beyond to assist the relaunch of 2KA." He added that Noise FM will be engaging in community consultation in the coming months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/145247001/35ba326c-78ee-437c-8210-bad82642cd15.jpg/r0_350_4032_2628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg