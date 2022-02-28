news, local-news,

A large group of enthusiastic gardeners gathered under an abundant kiwi fruit vine on the last weekend in February to prepare for the upcoming Blue Mountains Edible Garden Trail. The excitement was palpable as new gardeners listened to stories and advice from old hands on the Trail to ensure they enjoy the weekend as much as the visitors do. Halin Nieuwenhuyse, whose garden was barely established on the first Trail in 2018 and is now a lush paradise of edibles spreading from back to front of the property and sprawling on to the verge, reminded gardeners to make sure they had adequate food and drinks prepared. "You don't get much of a break between visitors and talking gardening all day makes you very thirsty and hungry," Ms Nieuwenhuyse said. It is thanks to Ms Nieuwenhuyse who, in her previous role as manager of Blue Mountains Food Co-op, championed the Edible Garden Trail and ensured its survival, enabling it to grow throughout the country. The Trail is now a significant event on the tourism calendar in the Mountains attracting visitors from all over the state. "The Trail is a wonderful opportunity to share the garden love," said Ms Nieuwenhuyse. "Even though my garden was still in its infancy, people found inspiration in what could be achieved in a short space of time on a derelict block. I love running in to people, sometimes a year or two later, who tell me that my garden inspired them to start gardening." When the last Trail was held, pre-pandemic, Mountain communities were dealing with drought and the aftermath of the worst bushfires in recent history. This year, it's a very different story with a La Nina weather pattern posing new problems for backyard growers. "We are really impressed with the dedication and tenacity of this year's bunch of edible gardeners," said organiser Jacqueline Forster of Blue Mountains Food Co-op. "Combating snails, slugs, powdery mildew and torrential rain has made for a very challenging growing season, but our gardeners have risen to those challenges and I'm sure will have some interesting tips for coping with climatic extremes." Joe Tabone of Urbavore Blue Mountains is a big supporter of the Trail and his family's Springwood micro-farm will be open all weekend. "We love the Trail! You get to meet so many people and have such valuable discussions around food. Being exposed to the different approaches to growing food in suburban spaces is hugely educational. People come away with so many ideas. The Trail has been instrumental in changing the foodscape of our local environment." A surprising benefit of our wet summer has been the rewilding of many gardens and the habitat that has created for native wildlife said Beth Healy, aka Dirtmum, from Blaxland East Public School. Ms Healy has noticed an amazing variety of butterflies in the school garden and is grateful to the resident blue tongue lizard who has helped with snail control. Blaxland East is one of nine schools on the Trail, including one pre-school, who each received a $200 kickstarter grant from the Trail to help them prepare. Apart from the wonderful array of school, community and private gardens, this year the Trail has welcomed Gundungurra man, David King, who will lead a native edibles tour of Garguree - The Gully in Katoomba. David is a Gully Traditional Owner and his insightful tour takes place at 1pm Sunday March 6. The Trail is a not-for-profit community run celebration of homegrown food and sustainability, and the flagship environmental event of Blue Mountains Food Co-op. Money raised from ticket sales is donated to school and community gardens. The Trail is on this Saturday and Sunday March 5-6 from 10am until 4pm (unless stated otherwise). Tickets can be purchased online from www.ediblegardentrail.com/shop or in store at Blue Mountains Food Co-op Katoomba, Lyttleton Stores Co-op Lawson, Blackheath Creative, and Glenbrook Village Nursery. Weekend passes cost $25, $20 concession or groups of four and more. Children under 16 are free. Individual gardens are $5 each or $2 concession. Enquiries call Jacqueline Forster on 4782 5890.

Edible Garden Trail this weekend - Saturday March 5 and Sunday March 6