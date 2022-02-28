whats-on, things-to-do,

After several delays due to COVID-19, Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier performed at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Saturday, February 26. As Melbourne's extended lockdowns continued, Conway and her partner Willy Zygier directed their attention to creating a theatrical piece based around Conway's autobiography. The result was Songs From The Book Of Life, an intimate exploration of their stellar careers told through songs and stories. Revealing the connections between their music and their lives, Conway and Zygier mix honesty, humour and revelation in the show, promising to be funny, sad, sexy and to bare all in what has been a wild ride of a career.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/1435b93e-320c-4718-bb20-53a2969c67ab.jpg/r0_126_2500_1538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier in concert at Blue Mountains Theatre | PHOTOS